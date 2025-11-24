Glover Says Stroke, 2 Surgeries Led to Tour's Sudden End

Donald Glover has revealed that a stroke was the reason behind the abrupt end of his tour last year, Deadline reports. Speaking at Camp Flog Gnaw over the weekend, the artist, who previously performed as Childish Gambino, told fans he experienced severe head pain while on tour in Louisiana, but continued to perform even though he couldn't see well. It wasn't until the next stop in Houston that he went to the hospital, where doctors told him he'd suffered a stroke. Glover told fans the first thing he thought after hearing the news was, "I'm letting everybody down." He added, however, "I know it's not true."

Glover had previously cited health issues when he postponed the tour last September, saying he needed to focus on his physical health for a few weeks. A month later, he canceled the remaining dates, explaining that he needed surgery and time to recover. Speaking at Camp Flog Gnaw—Tyler, the Creator's music festival in Los Angeles, according to the AP—he said that in addition to the stroke, he'd broken his foot and doctors found a hole in his heart. He said he needed two surgeries. "You guys voted for a 'where have I been' monologue," he joked before explaining what had been going on.

Glover reflected on his ordeal, telling the crowd, "They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one. You got one life, guys. And I've gotta be honest, the life I've lived with you guys has been such a blessing. I love seeing and performing for you guys." Now recovered, Glover is set to return to acting, with upcoming roles including a return to his character Troy Barnes in the Community movie and a solo Lando project in the Star Wars universe.