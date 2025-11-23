At the Top of Life's Toughest Choices? It's Tied to Work

A new study seeks to answer a pretty basic question: What are the life decisions people stress out about the most? As it turns out, they're not as unique as you might think. "First and foremost, people think of occupational risky choices," says researcher Renato Frey of the University of Zurich, one of the study's co-authors, per Popular Science . Yes, taking a new job was cited as the riskiest decision by the 4,380 participants in Switzerland, followed by quitting a job, and making major financial moves like investing money, becoming self-employed, or buying a house.

Health concerns and everyday activities, which researchers initially assumed would dominate the list, were less frequently cited. The study, published in Psychological Science, used open-ended questions rather than a preset list of scenarios, allowing participants to define "risky" in their own terms. Responses were then categorized by subject matter (career, finance, relationships) and demographic factors such as age and gender.

Interestingly, while younger adults saw quitting a job as particularly risky, older respondents were more concerned about starting a new one. The study also found that responses remained consistent over time, with "surprisingly stable" answers before, during, and after the COVID-19 pandemic. As for all of those choices that may be sending you into a tailspin? The American Psychological Association has more on that "anticipatory anxiety" and how to tamp down on it.