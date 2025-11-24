Tucker Carlson Launches a New Golden Venture

Tucker Carlson is betting big on gold. The former Fox News host has launched Battalion Metals, a precious-metals company that sells gold coins, bars, and offers IRA support for investors looking to hedge against what Carlson calls the "end of the postwar order." In an interview with the Wall Street Journal , Carlson describes central banks as a "scam" and predicts the US dollar is "doomed," citing global instability and rising inflation as reasons to move into tangible assets like gold. Carlson's skepticism toward central banks and the dollar aligns with a growing trend on Wall Street, where investors are increasingly turning to gold as a safeguard against currency devaluation.

Battalion Metals, a partnership between Carlson's holding company Last Country and North Dakota bullion dealer Christopher Olson, allows customers to buy gold for home delivery or storage, with prices for one-ounce coins running 2% to 5% above futures. Carlson says he was inspired to start his own firm after being offered up to $20 million a year to pitch for another gold company—a figure that made him question the industry's profit margins. Gold prices have surged since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with central banks stockpiling the metal and futures recently closing at over $4,000 an ounce for the biggest yearly jump since 1979. Carlson, who has built a new media platform since his high-profile Fox exit, is leveraging his influence to promote the new company.