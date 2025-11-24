Japan's New Female PM Ticks Off China in a Big Way

Japan's first female prime minister took office only last month, but Sanae Takaichi's reign already has been memorable: Her comments about Taiwan have brought Japan's relations with China to their lowest point in years, and the tensions have international implications. Coverage:

The start: Earlier this month, when asked about a hypothetical attack on Taiwan by China, Takaichi suggested Japan would respond militarily. "If it involves the use of warships and the exercise of force, I believe this is a case that could unquestionably constitute a crisis threatening the nation's existence," Takaichi said, per the Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this month, when asked about a hypothetical attack on Taiwan by China, Takaichi suggested Japan would respond militarily. "If it involves the use of warships and the exercise of force, I believe this is a case that could unquestionably constitute a crisis threatening the nation's existence," Takaichi said, per the Wall Street Journal. Blowback: China responded angrily on several fronts, including a formal complaint to the UN and in scathing editorials and cartoons in state media. "For the first time, a Japanese leader has expressed ambitions for armed intervention in Taiwan and issued a military threat against China," a commentary in the People's Daily said this week, per CNN. "Behind this lies the dangerous attempt by Japan's right-wing forces to break free from the constraints of the pacifist constitution and seek the status of a 'military power.'"