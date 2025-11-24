Fire Scorches 1K Joshua Trees in 'Avoidable Tragedy'

During the recent federal government shutdown, a fire in Joshua Tree National Park scorched more than a thousand of the park's iconic trees, raising concerns about their future as climate change and park staffing shortages take their toll. The 72-acre blaze, which started when a visitor set toilet paper alight, swept through one of the park's densest Joshua tree woodlands, an area considered a climate refuge for the species as lower elevations grow increasingly inhospitable, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Cal Fire says the fire broke out on Oct. 12 and was contained eight days later, SFGate reports. Rangers and firefighters, speaking to the Los Angeles Times anonymously out of fear of reprisals, described the loss as a "nightmare scenario" and a "totally avoidable tragedy," noting that staff who might have educated visitors about fire safety were furloughed by the shutdown. The park's resources division, once numbering around 30, according to a firefighter, is reportedly down to just six full-time and one part-time employee, a decline attributed to retirements and broader cuts under the current administration.

While 15% to 30% of the burned trees may eventually resprout, many won't survive without protection. "Park leadership determined that the scale and impacts of the fire did not warrant a large-scale restoration, US Department of the Interior spokesperson Elizabeth Peace said, citing limited resources and competing priorities. Critics, including the Center for Biological Diversity, argue that without active management—such as replanting and watering—Joshua trees may not survive in the park over the long term.

Climate change is making wildfires more common in the Mojave Desert, fueled in part by invasive grasses. Some hope remains: The Mojave Desert Land Trust is growing hundreds of Joshua trees from seed for future restoration.