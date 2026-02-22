Family Farms Are Running Out of Heirs

America's family farms have a succession problem. The Wall Street Journal reports that aging farmers across the country are confronting a stark reality: Their children don't want the job. There are now more farmers age 75 and older than those under 35, according to USDA data, leaving thousands of operations without a clear next generation to take over. Don Guinnip, a 74-year-old fifth-generation Illinois farmer who manages roughly 1,000 acres of corn and soybeans along with 40 cattle, is one of them. His son works in pharmaceuticals, his daughter is a lawyer, and none of his siblings stayed in agriculture. "It's disappointing to me," Guinnip says. "That's the way the dice were rolled, and you have to accept what life gives you."

The demographic shift is colliding with harsh economics. Rising costs, weak commodity prices, and trade disruptions have made farming less attractive to would-be heirs who have more career options than previous generations. In 2025, 315 farms filed for bankruptcy—up 46% from the year before, according to US court data. Even with billions in federal bailout and disaster-relief funds approved in recent years, corn growers are expected to be in the red again in 2026. Meanwhile, farmland values have soared, making it difficult for one child to buy out siblings without taking on heavy debt. "Family agriculture is in crisis, and American farmers and ranchers are fighting for their livelihoods," says National Farmers Union President Rob Larew.

For families like the Guinnips, that leaves wrenching decisions. Their farm—in operation since 1837 and now held in trusts shared among five siblings—could be leased, restructured, or eventually sold if no successor emerges. Guinnip believes the future of farming may favor contract models, with farmers working land they don't own and fewer communities built around shared stewardship. The pride and cohesion that once defined rural life, he fears, will fade with each generation that leaves. "When farmers owned the land and lived on the land, they took care of the land and they formed communities that worked together and solved problems and took care of everybody," he says. "You're not going to have that in the future." Read the full piece in the Wall Street Journal.