Alphabet Leads Stock Market Rally

The market also benefited from strength for stocks caught up in the artificial-intelligence frenzy. Alphabet, which has been getting praise for its newest Gemini AI model, rallied 6.3% and was one of the strongest forces lifting the S&P 500. Nvidia rose 2%. But Monday's gains were hesitant, and the S&P 500 rallied to a gain of 1% only to halve it within the first 15 minutes of trading, before picking up momentum again. Stocks have been swinging sharply, not just day to day but also hour to hour, in recent weeks as worries weigh about what the Fed will do with interest rates and whether too much money is pouring into AI and creating a bubble.

Several more tests lie ahead this week for the market, though none loom quite as large as last week's profit report from Nvidia or the delayed jobs report from the US government for September. One of the biggest tests will arrive Tuesday, when the US government will deliver data showing how bad inflation was at the wholesale level in September. Economists expect it to show a 2.6% rise from a year earlier, the same inflation rate as August. A higher-than-expected reading could deter the Fed from cutting its main interest rate in December for a third time this year, because lower rates can worsen inflation. Traders are nevertheless betting on a 79% probability that the Fed will cut rates next month, up from 71% on Friday.

On Wall Street, US-listed shares of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk fell 5.8% Monday after it reported that its Alzheimer's drug failed to slow progression of the disease in a trial. Grindr dropped 12.1% after saying it's breaking off talks with a couple of investors who had offered to buy the company, which helps its gay users connect with each other. A special committee of the company's board of directors said it had questions about the financing for the deal by the investors, who collectively own more than 60% of Grindr's stock. Bitcoin, meanwhile, continued its sharp swings. It was sitting near $88,600 after bouncing between $82,000 and $94,000 over the last week. It was near $125,000 last month.