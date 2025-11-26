Kentucky Logs 3rd Infant Death From Pertussis This Year

Kentucky has reported its third infant death from whooping cough in the past year, state health officials announced on Monday. The Kentucky Department for Public Health says the latest case, like the previous two, involved an unvaccinated infant whose mother was also not vaccinated, per the Hill . These are the first deaths from whooping cough, also known as pertussis, reported in Kentucky since 2018. State health chief Dr. Steven Stack voiced concern about the rising number of cases, urging residents to stay current on vaccinations to prevent the spread of the disease, which is especially dangerous for babies under a year old.

As of Nov. 19, Kentucky has confirmed 566 cases of whooping cough in 2025. Last year saw 543 cases—more than any year since 2012. Health officials stress that the Tdap, or DTaP, vaccines, which also protect against diphtheria and tetanus, are the best defense. The DTaP series starts at 2 months old, with additional doses at 4, 6, and 12 to 15 months. Pregnant women are advised to get the Tdap shot as well to help shield newborns. Children should get boosters before kindergarten and in their tween years, while teens and adults need a dose at least every decade, or sooner in some situations.

Kentucky requires whooping cough vaccination for schoolkids, but as of the 2024-25 school year, only 86% of kindergartners and 85% of seventh-graders were current on their vaccinations. The CDC reports that more than two-thirds of infants hospitalized with whooping cough experience dangerous breathing pauses, and complications can include pneumonia, convulsions, or even brain disease. Dr. Kris Bryant of Norton Children's Hospital tells CBS News that if you're a caregiver, grandparent, or anyone else who's regularly around young kids, you should get a booster, too.