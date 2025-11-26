Macaulay Culkin Pitches Home Alone Sequel, With a Twist

Macaulay Culkin isn't ruling out another Home Alone sequel, and he even has a pitch for it. Speaking at a 35th-anniversary event last weekend celebrating the 1990 film, Culkin told fans he's "not completely allergic" to the idea of revisiting his character, Kevin McCallister—as long as the story feels "just right," per People. Culkin's idea flips the script: Kevin, now a distracted single dad, finds himself locked out by his own son, who becomes the one setting traps. "The house is some sort of metaphor for our relationship," Culkin explained, calling his idea a "'get let back into his heart' kind of deal."