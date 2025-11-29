Northwestern Settles With Administration for $75M

Northwestern University has agreed to pay $75 million to the federal government to settle the Trump administration's allegations of discrimination and restore nearly $790 million in frozen research funding. The agreement, announced Friday, ends federal investigations into the university's compliance with antidiscrimination laws and requires Northwestern to adhere to those laws going forward. It also closes out what the school's interim president called "a deeply painful and disruptive period in our university's history," per the New York Times . The funding freeze had halted hundreds of scientific projects, including clinical trials, and put into question whether the university would be able to continue its research work, the Wall Street Journal reports.

As part of the settlement, Northwestern will no longer use diversity initiatives in hiring and admissions and will conduct a survey to gauge whether students feel safe reporting antisemitism. The university also agreed to end the "Deering Meadow Agreement," a pact with pro-Palestinian protesters in April 2024 that included commitments to bring Palestinian faculty and undergraduates to campus and to build a new space for Muslim students. Henry Bienen, the interim president whose predecessor resigned during the impasse, said in a video that Northwestern settled because the "cost of a legal fight was too high and the risks too grave," per the Washington Post.

Bienen emphasized that the deal does not give the government control over hiring, admissions, or curriculum. US Education Secretary Linda McMahon called the agreement a "huge win" for the university and higher education, saying it cements policy changes to ensure protections from harassment and discrimination and recommits the school to merit-based hiring and admissions. The deal follows similar settlements between the Trump administration and universities including Cornell, Brown, and Columbia. Northwestern will pay more than all schools so far except Columbia, which agreed to pay the government $200 million.