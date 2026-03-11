Celebrity Chef Apologizes Again for Being a 'Bully'

Star chef Rene Redzepi built Noma into a temple of haute cuisine—but a new New York Times investigation now says he did it while routinely crossing physical and psychological lines with his staff. Reporter Julia Moskin spoke with nearly three dozen former employees, who describe a pattern of alleged assaults and humiliation between 2009 and 2017 at Redzepi's hands: cooks punched in the chest or stomach, jabbed with utensils, slammed against walls, and publicly mocked or threatened with career blacklisting or even deportation of family members. One chef recalls being hit so hard she fell and cut herself; others say being struck by Redzepi or senior cooks was simply part of the job. Many stayed anyway, viewing a Noma stint as a golden ticket in the industry.

Redzepi, long hailed as a culinary visionary, has previously admitted to being a "beast" in the kitchen but insisted that he "never hit anyone." In a 2015 essay, he noted that "the smallest transgressions sent me into an absolute rage" and that he has "yelled and pushed people" and "been a terrible boss at times" and a "bully." In a new statement to the Times, Redzepi apologizes again, acknowledges "harmful" behavior, and says he's undergone therapy and stepped back from daily service. As Noma pivots to globe-trotting pop-ups—including a $1,500-a-head Los Angeles run that's already lost major sponsors after the allegations—former staff say they're speaking out because they believe he's never fully reckoned with the violence they describe or the system of unpaid, overworked interns that powered his rise. Protests are also being planned at the LA pop-up. More here.