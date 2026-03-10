Weeks Before His Wedding, Cowboys QB Is Single Again

Dak Prescott won't be walking down the aisle this spring after all. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos have ended their engagement just weeks before a planned wedding in Italy, a rep for Ramos confirmed to People . The couple, first linked in fall 2023 and engaged in October 2024, share two daughters: 2-year-old Margaret Jane Rose and 9-month-old Aurora Rayne.

Ramos' representative says the two are "both heartbroken that they're not getting married," but stresses there was "no big argument or blow up" and calls the split a mutual decision. The pair are said to be focused on co-parenting and "raising their children together in the most loving and positive way," while asking for privacy as they adjust. The breakup surfaced days after Ramos posted photos from a Bahamas bachelorette trip on Instagram, reports TMZ, writing that strong friendships can get you through anything. Both had recently spoken publicly about how becoming parents deepened their relationship, with Prescott saying fatherhood "changed my world" in an August 2024 interview.