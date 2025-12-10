Surgeon Charged With Forcing Abortion Pills on Sleeping GF

An Ohio surgeon is accused of secretly ending his girlfriend's pregnancy by slipping crushed abortion medication into her mouth while she slept. A Lucas County grand jury on Dec. 3 indicted 32-year-old Hassan-James Abbas, a University of Toledo surgical resident, on six felony counts: abduction, tampering with evidence, unlawful distribution of an abortion-inducing drug, disrupting public services, identity fraud, and deception to obtain a dangerous drug, according to court documents cited by Fox News .

A notice from the State Medical Board of Ohio alleges Abbas obtained the abortion drugs mifepristone and misoprostol using his estranged wife's identity. The victim, identified only as "Patient 1," allegedly began a relationship with Abbas in October 2024 after he'd separated from his wife, reports Law and Crime. According to the medical board's summary suspension notice, she told Abbas on Dec. 7 of that year that she was pregnant, and he said he wanted her to get an abortion; she's said to have declined and informed him she was seeking an obstetrician's care, per the Toledo Blade.

Abbas then reportedly ordered the drugs online using his ex's info, per Fox. The notice states that his girlfriend awoke briefly in the early morning hours of Dec. 18 to see Abbas awake beside her, fell back asleep, then woke again to find him physically on top of her. He allegedly held her down and forced a crushed powder into her mouth, tucking it inside her lower lip near her gums. The woman was eventually able to leave and went to a hospital, where she was informed the medication had terminated the pregnancy.

The State Medical Board summarily suspended Abbas' license on Nov. 5, saying his continued practice posed "a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public." The University of Toledo placed him on administrative leave and said it would cooperate with the board's probe, noting the matter under investigation is unrelated to his clinical role there. Abbas can't practice medicine or carry out surgeries while suspended and must refer his patients elsewhere. A medical board hearing is set for May. Afterward, the hearing's examiner will issue findings and recommended sanctions.