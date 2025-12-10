In-N-Out Ditches Order 6-7, the Number Gen Alpha Loves

Some elevators omit floor 13; In-N-Out is doing away with order No. 67. People reports the number has been removed from the burger chain's ticket system, after the "6-7" trend (and Dictionary.com's word of the year) turned a routine pickup call into a minor in-store spectacle. An employee at a Los Angeles In-N-Out said the change was made about a month ago, and that 69 has also been pulled from the numbering sequence.