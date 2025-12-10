US | In-N-Out In-N-Out Ditches Order 6-7, the Number Gen Alpha Loves Kids were reportedly getting too unruly when it was called out By Kate Seamons withNewser.AI Posted Dec 10, 2025 12:55 PM CST Copied An In-n-Out Burger sign is visible Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Some elevators omit floor 13; In-N-Out is doing away with order No. 67. People reports the number has been removed from the burger chain's ticket system, after the "6-7" trend (and Dictionary.com's word of the year) turned a routine pickup call into a minor in-store spectacle. An employee at a Los Angeles In-N-Out said the change was made about a month ago, and that 69 has also been pulled from the numbering sequence. The corporate office did not respond to People's request for comment, though ABC7 reports "fast food chain says kids and teenagers would wait around just to hear it called, and then jump into unruly 6-7 celebrations." Here's a must-watch example. Rather than dodging the number, Wendy's and Pizza Hut leaned in this fall, offering 67-cent Frostys and 67-cent wings, respectively. Read These Next State Department abandons a Biden-era font, blaming DEI. Audio from when an off-duty pilot tried to down plane reveals chaos. Trump doesn't want Clarence Thomas or Samuel Alito to retire. Study: You're likely not getting enough omega-3 in your diet. Report an error