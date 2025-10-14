Mitt Romney: 'Our Family Is Heartbroken'

Carrie Elizabeth Romney, the sister-in-law of former Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, was found dead Friday evening near a shopping mall in Santa Clarita, California, authorities said. The circumstances surrounding her death remain murky, but investigators believe the 64-year-old Valencia resident may have fallen or jumped from a five-story parking garage adjacent to the Valencia Town Center mall and close to the Hyatt Regency Hotel, per the Los Angeles Times . "We don't know if it was suicide or accidental," LA County Sheriff's spokesperson Lt. Daniel Vizcarra told the Independent , which reports Romney's vehicle was found parked at the garage. Authorities do not suspect foul play, per KNBC .

Los Angeles County Sheriff's homicide detectives were called to the scene around 9pm. The LA County medical examiner's office has since listed Romney's cause of death as "deferred," pending additional tests. Carrie Romney was married to George Scott Romney, Mitt's older brother and a longtime public supporter of his political campaigns. The couple reportedly split in May. In a statement to People on Monday, Mitt Romney said "our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives." He requested privacy "during this difficult time." (If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please dial 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or visit 988lifeline.org.)