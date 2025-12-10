CBS Evening News Has a New Face

Tony Dokoupil is shifting from the morning to the nightly newscast at CBS, snagging the coveted role as anchor of CBS Evening News. The 44-year-old co-host of CBS Mornings will replace John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois, who are both leaving the network. Dokoupil brings "fairness" and "old-school journalistic values" at a time when "many people have lost trust in the media," said CBS' new editor in chief, Bari Weiss. "Tony Dokoupil is the person to win it back." Weiss, a former opinion journalist with limited experience in television news, had previously suggested Bret Baier for the role, though he's on contract with Fox News for a few more years, reports the New York Times.