House Approves Pay Raise for Troops, Trump Pushback

The House passed a sweeping defense policy bill Wednesday that authorizes $900 billion in military programs, including a pay raise for troops and an overhaul of the way the Department of Defense buys weapons. It includes a demand that videos of the US strikes on boats in the Carribean be turned over. The bill's passage comes at a time of increasing friction between the Republican-controlled Congress and President Trump's administration over the management of the military, the AP reports. The annual National Defense Authorization Act typically gained bipartisan backing, and the White House has signaled strong support, saying the legislation is in line with Trump's national security agenda. The legislation next heads to the Senate.
Yet tucked into the over-3,000-page bill are several measures that push back against the Department of Defense. Overall, the bill calls for a 3.8% pay raise for many military members as well as housing and facility improvements on military bases. Provisions cover:
- Arms purchases: Lawmakers overseeing the military said the bill would change how the Pentagon buys weapons, with an emphasis on speed after years of delay by the defense industry. It's also a key priority for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Rep. Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, called the bill "the most ambitious swing at acquisition reform that we've taken" while lamenting that it doesn't do more to reassert "the authority of Congress."
- DC flights: Several senators on both sides of the aisle have criticized the bill for not doing enough to restrict military flights over Washington. They had pushed for changes after a midair collision this year between an Army helicopter and a jetliner killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft near Ronald Reagan National Airport. The National Transportation Safety Board has also voiced opposition to that section of the bill.
- Hegseth penalty: Lawmakers included a provision that would cut Hegseth's travel budget by a quarter until the Pentagon provides Congress with unedited video of the strikes against alleged drug boats near Venezuela. Lawmakers are asserting their oversight role after a Sept. 2 strike in which the US military fired on two survivors who were holding on to a boat that had partially been destroyed. The bill also demands that Hegseth allow Congress to review the orders for the strikes.
- Stands in Europe: With Trump's ongoing support for Ukraine and other allies in Eastern Europe in doubt, lawmakers included several positions meant to keep up US support for countering Russian aggression in the region. The bill requires the Pentagon to keep at least 76,000 troops and major equipment stationed in Europe unless NATO allies are consulted and there is a determination that such a withdrawal is in US interests. Around 80,000 to 100,000 U.S. troops are usually present on European soil. It also authorizes $400 million for each of the next two years to manufacture weapons to be sent to Ukraine. There is a provision to keep US troops stationed in South Korea, setting the minimum requirement at 28,500.
- Climate, diversity spending: The bill makes $1.6 billion in cuts to climate change-related spending, the House Armed Services Committee said. US military assessments have long found that climate change is a threat to national security, with bases being pummeled by hurricanes or routinely flooded. The bill would save $40 million by repealing diversity, equity, and inclusion offices, programs and trainings, the committee said. The position of chief diversity officer would be cut, for example.
- Iraq War: Congress is putting an official end to the war in Iraq by repealing the authorization for the 2003 invasion. Supporters in both the House and Senate say the repeal is crucial to prevent future abuses and to reinforce that Iraq is now a strategic partner of the US. The 2002 resolution has been rarely used in recent years. But the first Trump administration cited it as part of its legal justification for a 2020 US drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Suleimani.
- Syria sanctions: Congress would permanently remove US sanctions placed on Syria after the Trump administration temporarily lifted many penalties.
- IVF loss: Democrats criticized Johnson for stripping a provision from the bill to expand coverage of in vitro fertilization for active duty personnel.