House Approves Pay Raise for Troops, Trump Pushback

The House passed a sweeping defense policy bill Wednesday that authorizes $900 billion in military programs, including a pay raise for troops and an overhaul of the way the Department of Defense buys weapons. It includes a demand that videos of the US strikes on boats in the Carribean be turned over. The bill's passage comes at a time of increasing friction between the Republican-controlled Congress and President Trump's administration over the management of the military, the AP reports. The annual National Defense Authorization Act typically gained bipartisan backing, and the White House has signaled strong support, saying the legislation is in line with Trump's national security agenda. The legislation next heads to the Senate.