Poodle Snatching Suspect Busted After Highway Chase

A man is facing robbery charges after police said he snatched a poodle from a woman out for a walk in San Mateo, California, and then led officers on a brief chase on the highway. Authorities say the incident unfolded around 9am Monday, when a masked suspect, identified as 33-year-old David Frankhauser of San Diego, crept up behind the woman as she walked her daughter's dog, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Police say Frankhauser managed to scoop up the leashed poodle, unclip the leash, and dash off to a waiting vehicle, almost sending the woman tumbling in the process.