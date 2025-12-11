Oreo Is Bringing Zero-Sugar Cookies to US

Rejoice, New Year's dieters: Oreos are getting a sugar-free option. Mondelez said this week that Oreo Zero Sugar and Oreo Double Stuf Zero Sugar will go on sale in the US in January, the AP reports. They're a permanent addition to the company's Oreo lineup. It's the first time Mondelez has sold sugar-free Oreos in the US. They're already sold in Europe and China, the company said. Mondelez said consumers are increasingly seeking what it calls "mindful indulgence," and the new Oreos will fill an existing gap in the market for sugar-free sandwich cookies.