Trump Has One Demand on Warner Sale

President Trump is inserting himself into the high-stakes battle over Warner Bros. Discovery's future, saying CNN should be sold or overhauled no matter who wins the bidding war. "I think it's imperative that CNN be sold," Trump said at the White House on Wednesday, adding "any deal … should be guaranteed and certain that CNN is part of it, or sold separately," per the Wall Street Journal. He also said he didn't believe the network's current leadership "should be allowed to continue." This is yet another sign of Trump's weariness toward the Netflix-Warner deal, which he previously suggested might give Netflix too big a market share.