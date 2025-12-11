Olympic Champ Has Scary Fall in Switzerland

Two-time Olympic ski champion Michelle Gisin's season debut in St. Moritz ended in a scary fall on a downhill run. The 32-year-old Swiss racer was airlifted off the course Thursday and was undergoing surgery, the Swiss Ski Federation said. She was able to move her arms and legs normally after the fall, but she also suffered injuries to her left knee and right wrist, reports the AFP . She was undergoing back surgery in Zurich, per the AP .

Gisin, who won Olympic gold in both 2018 and 2022 in women's Alpine events, reportedly lost control at more than 69 mph in poor visibility during the second day of training, smashing through safety nets before a second group of nets stopped her. She received treatment on the slope and did not lose consciousness, per People. This weekend's World Cup speed races in St. Moritz—two downhills and a super-G—were supposed to mark her first start since she shifted her focus from technical events to speed racing.