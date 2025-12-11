Skydiver Cuts Himself Free After Parachute Snag on Plane

Midair skydiving videos are usually all about the view, not about someone hanging off the wing of the plane by a parachute line or two (or 11). Australia's transport safety watchdog, however, has released dramatic footage from a Sept. 20 jump over Queensland's Mission Beach, in which an experienced skydiver was dragged out of a Cessna Caravan when the handle of his reserve chute snagged on a wing flap, per ABC Australia . The incident occurred during an event involving large formation jumps from about 15,000 feet, with 17 skydivers on board for a planned 16-way formation.

Video from both the skydiver's camera and from another mounted on the aircraft shows the reserve parachute deploying prematurely as he exits, yanking him out and leaving his canopy tangled on the tail section. Another parachutist tumbles out in the chaos. Suspended from the plane, the stuck jumper pulls out a hook knife, slices himself free, drops into free fall, then deploys his main parachute and lands with only minor injuries. Per the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, he had to cut 11 lines to free himself.

ATSB chief Angus Mitchell said the entangled canopy "pitched up" the aircraft, sharply slowing it and damaging the tail, prompting the pilot to think the plane had stalled, per ABC. After being told a skydiver was hanging off the tail, the pilot adjusted power, kept the plane as level as possible, and declared a mayday to Brisbane air traffic control while donning his own emergency parachute, just in case. Thirteen of the remaining skydivers exited; two stayed on board as the pilot managed a cautious descent and safe landing in Tully.

Investigators found the aircraft hadn't been confirmed as within its weight-and-balance limits, a regulatory issue that wasn't deemed as a direct cause of the mishap. They also found that the pilot didn't deploy supplemental oxygen at that flight altitude, required to prevent hypoxia. The Australian Parachute Federation is now developing guidance for load masters on emergency roles and responsibilities. The agency notes that the unwieldy handle design on the chute may increase snagging risk if not properly protected. APF CEO Stephen Porter credits the jumper's training and composure—as well as the pilot's emergency prep and response—for turning what could have been a catastrophe into a survivable scare.