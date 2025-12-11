Poll: Trump's Approval on Economy Is at Record Low

Voters' patience with President Trump's economic stewardship appears to be eroding as the next midterm cycle comes into view, a new AP-NORC survey suggests. Only 31% of respondents now approve of Trump's handling of the economy, down from 33% in November and 40% in March. That's the lowest the figure has been in either of his terms. The assessment splits sharply along party lines: 69% of Republicans approve, compared with just 7% of Democrats, though an overall 68% said the economy is in "poor" shape, a proportion little changed from the last year of Joe Biden's administration.