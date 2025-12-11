Poll: Trump's Approval on Economy Is at Record Low

Only 31% approve, down from 40% in March
Posted Dec 11, 2025
President Trump speaks during a roundtable in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Voters' patience with President Trump's economic stewardship appears to be eroding as the next midterm cycle comes into view, a new AP-NORC survey suggests. Only 31% of respondents now approve of Trump's handling of the economy, down from 33% in November and 40% in March. That's the lowest the figure has been in either of his terms. The assessment splits sharply along party lines: 69% of Republicans approve, compared with just 7% of Democrats, though an overall 68% said the economy is in "poor" shape, a proportion little changed from the last year of Joe Biden's administration.

  • The skepticism comes even as Trump continues to champion his record, telling Politico in an interview earlier this week that he would give the economy an "A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus." In a Truth Social post Thursday, he said, "STOCK MARKET JUST HIT AN ALL-TIME HIGH!!! When will the Fake Polls show that I am doing a great job on the Economy, and much more???"
  • The poll follows a rough electoral stretch for Republicans, who suffered setbacks in November's off-year contests, where concerns over everyday costs played a central role. Nearly half of those surveyed in a separate Politico poll earlier this month said Trump bears responsibility for current economic conditions. Still, his team plans to put affordability at the center of the GOP message in 2026, with moves like rolling back Biden–era fuel economy standards framed as efforts to lower car prices.

  • Trump's efforts to sell that message have been uneven. In a Pennsylvania speech billed as the opening stop in an economic-focused tour, he veered into other themes, including "s---hole countries," again dismissed voters' cost-of-living worries as a "hoax," while suggesting children should be satisfied with "two or three" dolls for the holidays.
  • Trump's overall approval rating has slipped to 36% from 42% in March. The AP reports that his rating has slipped even on issues that were "major strengths," including his handling of crime, which is at 43%, down from 53% in August. On immigration, his approval rating has fallen to 38%, down from 49% in March.

