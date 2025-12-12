Liam Neeson Finds Himself at Center of Anti-Vax Storm

Liam Neeson is distancing himself from anti-vaccine politics even as his voice anchors a new film steeped in vaccine skepticism and praise for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Naked Gun actor narrates Plague of Corruption, a documentary based on a book by Judy Mikovits, a former researcher who rose to prominence during the pandemic by spreading debunked claims about COVID and vaccines, per the Guardian . The film is executive-produced by her co-author, Kent Heckenlively, an ally of conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones, and directed by Michael Mazzola, known for UFO-themed projects. Heckenlively has publicly celebrated Neeson's involvement, writing online: "Liam Neeson for the win."

Neesan's reps are refuting suggestions about the 73-year-old Taken star's stance on getting vaccinated. "Liam never has been, and is not, anti-vaccination," they said in a statement, adding that he "did not shape the film's editorial content." They pointed to Neeson's long-running work with UNICEF and his past description of vaccines as a "remarkable human success story" as evidence of his support for immunization and public health initiatives.

In the documentary, Neeson's narration criticizes COVID lockdowns and asserts that science has been "dangerously politicized," while framing public health advocates as demanding "unconditional submission." The film amplifies Kennedy's long-standing attacks on vaccine safety and Anthony Fauci, including repurposed footage from a 2004 BBC program that the broadcaster later disowned for serious editorial failings. Plague of Corruption also repeats the discredited claim that vaccines are tied to autism, despite a recent World Health Organization report again finding no such link.

Neeson's script closes on a note of grievance and resolve: "We cannot bring back every loved one we lost, but we can honor their memory by seeking and upholding the truth ... This is the beginning of a new chapter." Meanwhile, some more intel on an older rumored chapter: People reports that Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson is finally admitting they shared an "intimate week" together at his home in upstate New York after their film had wrapped. "If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while," she says, adding, "I adore Liam ... but we are better friends, in full honesty."