Texas Teen Charged in Triple Homicide Of Ex's Family

A shooting in Odessa, Texas, has left a mother and two of her children dead and a 15-year-old boy facing a capital murder charge. Police say the teen was arrested Tuesday after officers found three people fatally shot in an apartment complex, the Midland Reporter-Telegram reports. The victims were identified as 39-year-old Jessica Rodriguez, her 13-year-old daughter, and her 9-year-old son, according to the Odessa Police Department. All were pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect is a student at Permian High School, which was made famous by Friday Night Lights.

Investigators say the suspect initially intended to shoot his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend outside of school but instead went to her home. At a press conference Wednesday, Police Chief Michael Gerke declined to say whether the girl was home at the time of the shootings, CBS News reports. "She is OK, she wasn't injured," he said, adding: "I'm sure after all this happened to her family, she's not OK. But physically she was unharmed." The chief described it as a "tragic and cowardly act of violence," NewsWest9 reports. "It's the kind of thing that really marks a community," he said. Particularly in this holiday season, it's a hurtful, horrible thing."

Police say the 15-year-boy fled on foot after the shooting and was taken into custody along Andrews Highway, roughly 40 minutes after officers first responded. The boy has been charged with one count of capital murder of multiple persons and is being held at the Ector County Youth Center. Authorities have not discussed a possible motive beyond the prior relationship between the suspect and the ex-girlfriend. Police say no gang connection is suspected. Gerke said anybody who helped the teen obtain the gun or knew about his plans could also face charges.