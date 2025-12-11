Suspected DUI Driver Slams Into High School Running Team

Eight members of a California high school running team were hospitalized Wednesday after a car veered off the road and struck them at a street intersection, say police, who are investigating the case as a possible DUI. The crash occurred just before 3pm as members of Anaheim High School's track and field team waited to cross the street, according to the Anaheim Police Department. All eight students were taken to hospitals, with one in critical condition, KABC reports. The 27-year-old driver was also taken to a hospital for treatment.