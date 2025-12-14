US | Illinois Illinois Is the 12th State to Allow Assisted Suicide Measure takes effect next year By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Dec 14, 2025 7:45 AM CST Copied Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a taping of FOX News Channel's Special Report with Bret Baier at the Washington bureau of FOX News, Oct. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr., File) Illinois residents with terminal illnesses may choose to end their lives on their own terms under new legislation signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker, per the AP. 2026: Legalized medically assisted suicide in the state won't take effect until September 2026 to give the Illinois Department of Public Health and other medical participants time to develop "stringent processes and protections" for implementing the provision, according to the governor's office. Other states: Eleven other states and the District of Columbia allow medically assisted suicide, according to the advocacy group, Death With Dignity. Delaware was the latest, and its provision takes effect Jan. 1, 2026. Seven other states are considering allowing it. Rationale: Pritzker said he was moved by stories of patients suffering from terminal illness and their devotion to "freedom and choice at the end of life in the midst of personal heartbreak." The Democratic governor said "this legislation will be thoughtfully implemented so that physicians can consult patients on making deeply personal decisions with authority, autonomy, and empathy." Opposition: The Illinois House approved the measure 63-42 in late May at the end of the legislative spring session. The Senate didn't take it up until October, when it was approved 30-27. In both chambers, there were prominent Democratic "no" votes. The Catholic Conference of Illinois, representing the state's six Catholic dioceses, issued a statement disparaging Pritzker's action, saying the law puts Illinois "on a dangerous and heartbreaking path." Read These Next NFL star's routine drug test revealed a stunning diagnosis. Supernova will be visible in daytime after star eats its neighbor. Peggy Noonan: Kirk assassination starting to look 'epochal.' Taylor Swift gets emotional over UK attack in new Disney+ docuseries. Report an error