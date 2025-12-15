Army Names 2 Iowa Guard Members Killed in Syria

The two Iowa National Guard members killed in a weekend attack in Syria that the US military blamed on the Islamic State group were identified Monday. The US Army named them as Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, of Des Moines, and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, the AP reports. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff in their honor.

"Sgt. Howard and Sgt. Torres-Tovar served our state and nation with honor, and in doing so, gave the ultimate sacrifice. We are grateful for their service and deeply mourn their loss," Reynolds said, per the Des Moines Register. "Kevin and I offer our prayers and condolences to their families and ask that Iowans stand united in support of them during this difficult time."