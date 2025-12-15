Brian Walshe Guilty of First-Degree Murder

Jurors in Massachusetts needed just six hours to decide that Brian Walshe killed his wife, even though her body has never been found. A Norfolk County jury on Monday convicted Walshe of first-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Ana Walshe, who vanished on New Year's Day 2023. The verdict followed deliberations spread over Friday and Monday, ABC News reports. Walshe, 50, had previously admitted lying to police and illegally disposing of a body, but insisted he did not kill his wife and pleaded not guilty to murder.