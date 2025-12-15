Homeowner Accused of Shooting Teen 'Porch Pirates'

An Atlanta homeowner faces charges after police say he shot two teens accused of trying to steal packages from his porch. Authorities say the homeowner shot a 15-year-old boy in the foot and a 16-year-old boy in the arm, reports USA Today. Both were recuperating. Rakim Bradford, 34, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, per Fox5 Atlanta. The teenagers have not been named, and they have not been charged with a crime.