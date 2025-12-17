Maryland Weighs Slavery Reparations

Maryland will create a commission to study potential reparations for slavery after lawmakers voted Tuesday to override a veto by Gov. Wes Moore—currently the nation's only Black governor—that disappointed many fellow Democrats. Moore said in his veto letter in May that it was a difficult decision to veto the bill , which was a priority of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland. But he wrote there has been enough study of the legacy of slavery, and it was now time to "focus on the work itself" to address it. Democrats who control both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly decided the commission was needed to better examine how to do that, per the AP .

"This topic isn't easy, but, again, without formal study, reparations risk being dismissed as symbolic or unconstitutional, regardless of moral merit," said Sen. Charles Sydnor, a Democrat. After his veto was overridden, Moore said that while he disagrees with the legislature's decision, "I am eager to move forward in partnership on the work of repair that we all agree is an urgent and pressing need." "That mission is especially vital given the immediate and ongoing effects of this federal administration on our constituents, including communities that have been historically left behind," Moore said in a statement.

Potential reparations outlined in the bill include official statements of apology, monetary compensation, property tax rebates, social service assistance, as well as licensing and permit fee waivers and reimbursement. Reparations also could include assistance with making a down payment on a home, business incentives, childcare, debt forgiveness, and tuition payment waivers for higher education. Maryland's population is about 30% Black, the highest percentage of any state outside of the Deep South.

Support for reparations gained momentum in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020. However, the issue has been a difficult one, particularly for high-profile Democrats, and comes amid a broader conservative backlash over how race, history, and inequality are handled in public institutions. "At a time of growing attacks on diversity and equity, today's action reaffirms our shared commitment to truth-telling, accountability, and meaningful progress for Black Marylanders," the state's Legislative Black Caucus said in a statement.