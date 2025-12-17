Georgia Woman, 46, Victim of 'Unprovoked Acid Attack'

A nighttime walk at one of the best-known parks in Savannah, Georgia, ended in an attack that has left a 46-year-old mother badly burned and federal agents offering cash for clues. Ashley Wasielewski's son says she was walking laps at Forsyth Park around 8:15pm on Dec. 10 when a man in dark clothing came up from behind and doused her head with a corrosive chemical. Responding officers found her clothes and even the car key fob that was in her pocket had melted, reports Fox News .

A GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $210,000 for her care states that more than half her body was burned. She was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center, where she is described as being in stable condition. The AP reports Wasielewski was burned on her scalp, face, hands, and legs, and that the perpetrator appears to be a stranger. The FBI's Atlanta office on Monday announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible. Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther said detectives are reviewing video, interviewing witnesses, and canvassing the neighborhood for doorbell-camera footage.

Authorities have also set up a digital tip line for images and videos that could help the investigation. "We have no evidence that this is part of a larger pattern or that there is an ongoing threat to the public," Gunther said. Anyone with information is urged to contact Savannah police at 912-234-2020 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Wasielewski's son told the AP, "She doesn't have any enemies. She is a friend to everyone."