Melinda French Gates Calls Out Bill Over Epstein Ties

Melinda French Gates says any remaining questions about Bill Gates' connection to Jeffrey Epstein are her ex's problem, not hers. In an interview on NPR's Wild Card podcast , French Gates was asked about newly released Justice Department documents that contain draft emails Epstein wrote to himself, per People . In those drafts, Epstein claimed Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted infection from "Russian girls," begged Epstein to delete related emails, and asked for antibiotics to give to Melinda without her knowledge.

Business Insider notes that the email drafts appear to have been meant for someone named Boris, who apparently worked for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. A spokesperson for Bill Gates dismissed the claims as "absolutely absurd and completely false," saying the documents only show Epstein's frustration that Gates kept his distance and the lengths Epstein would go to "entrap and defame" him. Gates has long said he met Epstein only in hopes of raising money for philanthropy and has called those meetings a mistake. He hasn't been accused of any crime related to Epstein, per People.

French Gates, now head of her own investment and philanthropic company, Pivotal Ventures, didn't engage with the specifics of Epstein's alleged emails. Instead, she focused on Epstein's abuse of girls and young women and the powerful men in his orbit. "No girl should ever be put in the situation that they were put in by Epstein," she said, adding that the latest revelations stir up "very, very painful times" in her marriage but that she has "moved on from that."

As for her ex-husband, French Gates was clear about where responsibility lies. "Whatever questions remain there ... those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband. They need to answer to those things, not me," she said, adding that she's "so happy to be away from all the muck that was there." She described her main feeling now as "unbelievable sadness" for Epstein's victims, adding that she hopes they find justice and noting that at least she was able to leave her marriage.