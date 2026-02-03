House Passes Bill to End Shutdown

The House passed a roughly $1.2 trillion spending package to end the partial government shutdown on Tuesday, per the AP. The bipartisan vote was 217-214, and it came after President Trump urged Republicans to support it. The measure funds most of the federal government through Sept. 30, while providing the Department of Homeland Security with short-term funding for two weeks. The latter sets the stage for a debate in Congress over DHS funding: Lawmakers will return to negotiate potential changes for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement as Democrats demand more restrictions on its operations.