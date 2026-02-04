Pentagon Orders Scouting America to Return to 'Core Values'

The Pentagon is telling Scouting America to change course—or risk losing a partnership that's been woven into US military culture for generations. In a public warning posted on X late Monday, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the Defense Department is close to a deal to keep supporting the organization, but only because Scouting America has "firmly committed to a return to core principles." He demanded a shift "back to God and country—immediately," blasting what he called the group's "unacceptable" embrace of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and "gender-fluid ideological stances," the Washington Post reports. He described Scouting America as a "great organization, that has—in many ways—lost its way."