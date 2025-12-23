Melania Will Premiere at Rebranded Kennedy Center

Melania Trump's new documentary has landed a splashy premiere venue: the newly rebranded Trump-Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. The Brett Ratner-directed film, Melania, tracks the first lady over the 20 days before the 2025 presidential inauguration and was made with her cooperation, per the Hollywood Reporter . A trailer released last week shows her standing in the US Capitol rotunda on President Trump's second inauguration day, turning to the camera and saying, "Here we go again."

Amazon MGM Studios is backing the project but isn't commenting on the premiere plans, and no red carpet date is on the books yet. The documentary doubles as a comeback vehicle for Rush Hour director Ratner, who has been largely absent from Hollywood since multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct in 2017, allegations he has denied. Amazon plans an exclusive theatrical release in the US and select international markets on Jan. 30, followed by a still-unscheduled debut on Prime Video and a three-part companion docuseries.

The documentary's reported premiere location is drawing as much attention as the film itself. The Kennedy Center's board of trustees—appointed by Trump—recently voted to add his name to the institution, now branded on its website and signage as The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. Members of the Kennedy family and lawmakers counter that Congress created the center as a "living memorial" to JFK and say its name can't be altered without congressional action. The naming fight comes amid broader turbulence at the venue, including delayed payments to artists. HuffPost notes that ticket sales at the Kennedy Center have also dipped this year.