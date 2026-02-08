Lindsey Vonn Airlifted From Course After 2nd Crash

Lindsey Vonn's comeback bid from a serious fall nine days ago lasted only 13 seconds on Sunday: The 41-year-old Team USA legend was again airlifted to the hospital after crashing on the Olympia delle Tofane slope at the Winter Olympics in Italy, reports USA Today . Vonn, who ruptured her ACL in the first spill, clipped a gate in midair after the first jump and landed sideways before tumbling. The AP reports she could be heard screaming out in pain before being lifted off the course. There was no immediate word on the extent of her injuries,

"That definitely was the last thing we wanted to see," Vonn's sister, Karin Kildow, said on the NBC broadcast, per the Athletic. "It happened quick. When that happens, you're just immediately hoping she's OK. It was scary because when you start seeing the stretchers being put out, it's not a good sign." Even reaching the start gate had been viewed as improbable. Most athletes with a ruptured ACL are sidelined for months, but Vonn completed two training runs and was hoping to become the oldest Alpine skier to win an Olympic medal. The four-time Olympian and winner of 84 World Cup races had planned to compete in the downhill, combined, and super-G.

Meanwhile, teammate Breezy Johnson ended up winning the competition, becoming the first American since Vonn in 2010 to take Olympic downhill gold.