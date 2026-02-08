Super Bowl 60: a Viewer's Guide

It's a long season, culminating in a long Super Bowl Sunday. Plenty of fans have followed the NFL every week, but others may have lost some intensity by this point. Here's a refresher, per CBS Sports and Axios , on what viewers can expect to see: When and where : 6:30pm EST at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers. The location changes every year to try to avoid one of the teams having a home-field advantage. Screens : NBC, with a simulcast through the Peacock app

The show: The game broadcast usually runs a good 3½ hours, about 30 minutes of which is the halftime snow. Pregame coverage begins at 1pm.

Entertainers: Performers during the opening ceremony, which will be carried live, include Green Day, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones. The halftime show belongs to Bad Bunny.

The commercials: Many viewers have peeked; in fact, the New York Times has already ranked the spots here. The lineup includes Pepsi's take on the kiss cam Coldplay concert and Anthropic's shot at ChatGPT. Sabrina Carpenter, Emma Stone, George Clooney, Ben Stiller, Serena Williams, Post Malone, Chris Hemsworth, and Elsa Pataky are among the nonfootball stars making appearances.

Main event: The 17-3 New England Patriots vs. the 16-3 Seattle Seahawks. Under a new coach, the Patriots have bounced from a 4-13 record last season. Mike Vrabel manages a young team that stars quarterback Drake Maye and running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. Maye, 23, would become the youngest quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl. Seattle's quarterback is Sam Darnold, a veteran who's had an up-and-down career and signed as a free agent; the Seahawks' victory over the Rams in the NFC title game might have been the best performance of his career. Darnold will be looking for wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. The Seahawks also have a tough defensive front line.