US | Savannah Guthrie Savannah Guthrie to Kidnapper: 'We'll Pay' She and siblings post 'subdued' message as search for mother Nancy continues By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Feb 8, 2026 12:05 AM CST Copied This 2019 image provided by NBCUniversal shows Savannah Guthrie, right, and her mom, Nancy. (Nathan Congleton/NBCUniversal via AP) Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings posted a new online message to their mother's apparent kidnapper Saturday and said they would pay for her return. The Today co-anchor spoke in the brief Instagram video while accompanied by older brother Cameron and older sister Annie, reports People. The full message in regard to 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who police say was abducted from her home near Tucson last weekend: "We received your message, and we understand," said Savannah Guthrie. "We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay." The New York Times describes the video as "subdued and cryptic." Retired FBI agent Lance Leising notes that the siblings did not address their mother directly, as they did in a previous video. "They're not talking directly to Nancy anymore," says Leising. "They're talking to the kidnappers but not to Nancy. That concerns me." The public plea comes as investigators examine at least one new communication that may be a ransom note, per NBC News. Various news outlets have received such notes, but none have been verified as legitimate by law enforcement. Read These Next A loathed parasite teeters on the brink of eradication. The Melania documentary now has a Rotten Tomatoes record. Amazon's use of Chris Hemsworth for Super Bowl gag irks workers. Chicken banana, chicken banana, chicken banana. Report an error