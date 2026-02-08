Savannah Guthrie to Kidnapper: 'We'll Pay'

Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings posted a new online message to their mother's apparent kidnapper Saturday and said they would pay for her return. The Today co-anchor spoke in the brief Instagram video while accompanied by older brother Cameron and older sister Annie, reports People . The full message in regard to 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who police say was abducted from her home near Tucson last weekend:

The New York Times describes the video as "subdued and cryptic." Retired FBI agent Lance Leising notes that the siblings did not address their mother directly, as they did in a previous video. "They're not talking directly to Nancy anymore," says Leising. "They're talking to the kidnappers but not to Nancy. That concerns me." The public plea comes as investigators examine at least one new communication that may be a ransom note, per NBC News. Various news outlets have received such notes, but none have been verified as legitimate by law enforcement.