Vonn Undergoes Operation After 'Heartbreaking' Crash

Champion skier Lindsey Vonn underwent surgery to stabilize a fracture in her left leg in Italy on Sunday after she lost control and crashed horrifically during a downhill race at the Winter Olympics, silencing a crowd that included her father. She was airlifted to a clinic in Cortina, then moved to Ca' Foncello hospital in Treviso, ESPN reports. The US ski team said Vonn, 41, was in the care of a team of American and Italian doctors. She was attempting a comeback after previous injuries and a knee replacement. "She'll be OK, but it's going to be a bit of a process," said Anouk Patty of US Ski and Snowboard.

Vonn's father, Alan Kildow, stared at the ground while Vonn was being attended to on the slope after crashing 13 seconds into the run, per the AP. The helicopter that carried her away flew over the finish area first, drawing a loud ovation, per the Athletic. "It was really heartbreaking," said American teammate Isabella Wright. Another teammate, Breezy Johnson, who won the race, said Vonn's coach told her the injured skier was cheering her on in the helicopter. Johnson is the first American to win Olympic gold in the downhill

since Vonn did so in 2010. "Lindsey has accomplished so much and will live in a different echelon than I do," she said, "but I think that to have your name alongside her is really something special."

In the fan zone down the mountain in Cortina, American Megan Gunyou said, "It's such a huge loss and bummer," per the AP. "I feel like hearing her story and just like the redemption of her first fall and like fighting to come back to the Olympics this year, I mean, I feel so sad for her." Dan Wilton of Vancouver, who was in the stands, said the crash was frightening to watch. "Really, your heart goes out for such a champion who is coming to the end of her career," he said. "Everyone wanted a successful finish."