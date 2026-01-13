Google's Parent Company Joins $4T Club

Google parent Alphabet Inc. on Monday became the fourth Big Tech powerhouse to be valued at $4 trillion, a once seemingly unfathomable milestone that's become more like a rite of passage during the artificial intelligence arms race. Alphabet reached the threshold just four months after Google dodged the US government's attempt to break up its internet empire following a ruling last year that branded its ubiquitous search engine an illegal monopoly, the AP reports.



In an effort to prevent further abuses, a federal judge overseeing the case ordered a shake-up that investors widely interpreted as a slap on the wrist, resulting in a 57% increase in Alphabet's stock price since then that has created an additional $1.4 trillion in shareholder wealth.