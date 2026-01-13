Money  | 
Alphabet

Google's Parent Company Joins $4T Club

Investors are still betting on AI breakthroughs
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 12, 2026 7:30 PM CST
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, California last year.   (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Google parent Alphabet Inc. on Monday became the fourth Big Tech powerhouse to be valued at $4 trillion, a once seemingly unfathomable milestone that's become more like a rite of passage during the artificial intelligence arms race. Alphabet reached the threshold just four months after Google dodged the US government's attempt to break up its internet empire following a ruling last year that branded its ubiquitous search engine an illegal monopoly, the AP reports.

  • In an effort to prevent further abuses, a federal judge overseeing the case ordered a shake-up that investors widely interpreted as a slap on the wrist, resulting in a 57% increase in Alphabet's stock price since then that has created an additional $1.4 trillion in shareholder wealth.

  • The rapid run-up thrust Alphabet into a $4 trillion club that has previously welcomed computer chipmaker Nvidia, which became the first to cross the barrier in July. Both Apple and Microsoft also surpassed market values of $4 trillion last year, but they have fallen back mid worries that the spending spree on AI will turn into a bubble that bursts. Nvidia's market value briefly topped $5 trillion in late October, before backtracking as the AI bubble fears also exacted a toll on its stock price because its chipsets are needed to power the technology.
  • Alphabet joined the $4 trillion club on the same day that Apple announced it will rely on Google's AI technology to help smarten up its virtual assistant Siri after coming up short in its own efforts to bring more advanced features to the iPhone. Google is well positioned to become one of the big winners in the AI battle because it is deploying the technology to transform its search engine into more of a conversational answer engine to compete against the likes of OpenAI's ChatGPT and Perplexity.

  • The next generation of the Gemini model underlying Google's AI technology has been winning rave reviews since its recent release, helping to drive up Alphabet's stock price while the shares of other AI-driven companies have dipped with ongoing bubble worries. Gemini now has more than 650 million monthly users, a big leap from 450 million last summer, the Wall Street Journal reports. Alphabet has also reported record-breaking quarterly revenue.
  • Alphabet's market value could plunge, however, if investor sentiment about the company's exposure to a potential AI bubble suddenly shifts. Even Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai conceded that some market "irrationality" is contributing to the skyrocketing market values of Big Tech companies during a November interview with the BBC.

