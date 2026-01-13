Judge Says Work on Wind Project Can Resume

A federal judge ruled Monday that work on a major offshore wind farm for Rhode Island and Connecticut can resume, handing the industry at least a temporary victory as President Trump seeks to shut the project down. At the US District Court for the District of Columbia, Senior Judge Royce Lamberth said the government did not explain why it could not take action short of a complete stop to construction on Revolution Wind while it considers ways to mitigate its national security concerns, the AP reports. He said it also did not provide sufficient reasoning for its change in position.