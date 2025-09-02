Google Avoids Breakup in Monopoly Case

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a major makeover of Google's search engine in a crackdown aimed at curbing the corrosive power of an illegal monopoly, but rebuffed the US government's request to break up the company.
- The 226-page decision made by US District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, DC will likely ripple across the technological landscape at a time when the industry is being reshaped by artificial intelligence breakthroughs—including conversational "answer engines" as companies like ChatGPT and Perplexity try to upend Google's long-held position as the internet's main gateway.