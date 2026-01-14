China's Trade Surplus Rewrites the Record Books

China just logged a trade gap so big it rewrites the record books: a $1.19 trillion surplus in 2025, the largest ever reported even after adjusting for inflation. Beijing's customs agency said the surplus—the difference between what China sells abroad and what it buys—jumped 20% from 2024. While tariffs imposed by the Trump administration cut China's surplus with the US by 22%, the New York Times reports Chinese exporters more than made up for it by ramping up sales to Europe, Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. In some cases, goods were routed through third countries to reach the US while skirting tariffs. More: