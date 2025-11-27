Jackson Browne's Son Dies at 52

Jackson Browne is mourning the death of his son Ethan Browne, who died at age 52 Tuesday, People reports. The singer-songwriter, 77, announced his son's death in a brief statement on Facebook, saying Ethan was found unresponsive at home in the morning and asking for privacy amid the family's "deep sorrow." No cause of death was given.

Ethan Browne was the only child from Jackson Browne's marriage to Phyllis Major, who died by suicide in 1976 when Ethan was still a toddler. A notable early public moment for Ethan came in 1974 when, as an infant, he appeared with his father on the cover of Rolling Stone; the magazine reports that the elder Browne talked in the accompanying interview about how much fun he had playing with the then-6-month-old. In 2021, Jackson Browne recalled that after Major's death, "I only had two things that I hoped I could fit together: being a songwriter and a father. And I looked at it like this, if I have to only be a father, I hope I'll know it, and just do that."

Ethan went on to become a model, actor, and musician, the New York Post reports, and his father had spoken publicly about not only his son's talent, but how good of a person he was: "He's a great son, a great man. I love seeing him with his kids," Jackson Browne said in 2022. "It makes me feel I've done something really right in my life." Browne, who also has a 43-year-old son with his ex-wife Lynne Sweeney, once said his sons were "the most important relationships" in his life.