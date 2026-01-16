Don't Rely Too Much on Those 'GLP-1 Friendly' Labels

Meals and snacks with "GLP-1 Friendly" labels on the packaging are becoming more common in US supermarkets as a growing number of Americans try obesity drugs like Wegovy, Ozempic, Zepbound, and Mounjaro to lose weight. But the labels aren't regulated by the FDA, unlike the popular medications themselves, so dieticians say people taking GLP-1 drugs need to read ingredient lists and talk to experts about what nutrients they need—and which ones they don't. "A drug does not educate you on how to eat properly," Suzy Badaracco, a registered dietitian and president of food trends forecasting firm Culinary Tides, tells the AP. "You're not magically going to be educated without a doctor's help to eat healthy."

Stats: Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy mimic the naturally occurring hormone GLP-1, which the body produces in the small intestine to control blood sugar levels, digestion, and appetite. Around 12% of US adults were taking GLP-1 medications as of November to lose weight or treat a chronic condition like diabetes, per a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation.