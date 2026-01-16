Health  | 
Don't Rely Too Much on Those 'GLP-1 Friendly' Labels

Nutrition experts say labels aren't regulated by FDA, may be misleading for GLP-1 users
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 16, 2026 2:10 PM CST
Nutritional shakes with "GLP-1 Friendly" labels sit on the shelf of a Kroger grocery store on Tuesday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.   (AP Photo/Dee-Ann Durbin)

Meals and snacks with "GLP-1 Friendly" labels on the packaging are becoming more common in US supermarkets as a growing number of Americans try obesity drugs like Wegovy, Ozempic, Zepbound, and Mounjaro to lose weight. But the labels aren't regulated by the FDA, unlike the popular medications themselves, so dieticians say people taking GLP-1 drugs need to read ingredient lists and talk to experts about what nutrients they need—and which ones they don't. "A drug does not educate you on how to eat properly," Suzy Badaracco, a registered dietitian and president of food trends forecasting firm Culinary Tides, tells the AP. "You're not magically going to be educated without a doctor's help to eat healthy."

  • Stats: Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy mimic the naturally occurring hormone GLP-1, which the body produces in the small intestine to control blood sugar levels, digestion, and appetite. Around 12% of US adults were taking GLP-1 medications as of November to lose weight or treat a chronic condition like diabetes, per a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

  • Nutritional needs: Those of GLP-1 users aren't that different from those of the general population, says dietitian Shannon Christen. The difference is that GLP-1 users eat less because the drugs suppress their appetites, so the foods they do eat need to be packed with nutrients, per Christen. They can expect to eat around 50% less than they ate before they started taking the medications, she says.
  • Protein: This helps GLP-1 users maintain muscle mass as they lose weight. Christen said she generally recommends that patients eat 20g-30g of protein per meal, or 1.2g per kilogram of body weight daily.
  • Fiber: Registered dietitian Samantha Snashall says GLP-1 users should also try to meet the USDA's recommended daily amount of fiber, which is around 14g for every 1,000 calories consumed. Fiber is important for everyone, but it's particularly helpful for GLP-1 patients, as constipation is a frequent side effect of the medications, she says.
  • Also notable: Badaracco says it's easy for GLP-1 users to get dehydrated, since the drugs may block the body's thirst signals. Fresh fruits and vegetables provide hydration, she said, and patients should also drink water throughout the day. Users should avoid meals and snacks that are deep fried, high in sugar or saturated fat, and spicy or acidic, as those foods can worsen side effects and work against weight-loss efforts, Snashall says.
  • Labels: Badaracco advises clients not to put "GLP-1 Friendly" on their packaging. The labels aren't backed by standards and may confuse some customers by making them think that eating frozen and ready-made meals that mention the medications will give them the benefits of the drugs. Badaracco says labels should instead focus on how products will benefit consumers. "You want to talk to the consumer about what it is that they're looking for," she says. "They're looking for protein, they're looking for fiber, a good source of hydration, great flavor, it keeps your energy up." More here.

