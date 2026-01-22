Bel-Air Mansion Famous From TV Up for Sale

Hollywood nostalgia is contributing to a hefty asking price in Brentwood, California, where the mansion best known as the Banks family pad on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is about to hit the market for just under $30 million, reports the Real Deal. The Georgian Colonial, used for exterior shots in the 1990s sitcom, has not been on the market in 48 years. The house is currently pulling double duty as a filming location for an unnamed Netflix project, according to TMZ.