Bel-Air Mansion Famous From TV Up for Sale

Asking price for Fresh Prince setting is about $30M
Posted Jan 22, 2026 4:55 PM CST
All yours for about $30 million.   (Zillow)

Hollywood nostalgia is contributing to a hefty asking price in Brentwood, California, where the mansion best known as the Banks family pad on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is about to hit the market for just under $30 million, reports the Real Deal. The Georgian Colonial, used for exterior shots in the 1990s sitcom, has not been on the market in 48 years. The house is currently pulling double duty as a filming location for an unnamed Netflix project, according to TMZ.

The 1937 home is listed at about 10,000 square feet, with six bedrooms and 7½ bathrooms, on a corner lot. The property also sits in celebrity-heavy territory: Filmmaker Judd Apatow sold the house next door in 2023 for $27 million, per TMZ, and it's about two blocks from OJ Simpson's former Rockingham estate. This isn't the first time the owners have leaned into the home's pop-culture fame: In 2020, they teamed with Airbnb to offer one-night stays that let guests use a portion of the property, including a re-creation of Will Smith's bedroom.

