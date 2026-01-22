In Davos, Trump Unveils His 'Board of Peace'

President Trump used the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to unveil a proposed "Board of Peace" for Gaza, bringing leaders from more than a dozen countries onstage Thursday, though many top American allies aren't participating in the board. Speaking at a ceremony to sign the board's charter, Trump said it could work with the United Nations to resolve wars not only in the Middle East, where the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza was the genesis of the concept, the AP reports.

Trump offered few details about its mandate and how the panel will work or might pursue efforts to end global conflicts, but he hailed the board as "something very, very unique for the world."