Trump Threatens to Sue Over Weak Poll Results

A New York Times /Siena University poll finds plenty of dissatisfaction with President Trump's second term—and Trump is threatening to sue over the results. The poll "will be added to my lawsuit against The Failing New York Times," Trump wrote in one of three Truth Social posts condemning the survey as rigged to present him in a negative light. Among the poll's findings:

51% say Trump's policies have made life less affordable, compared to 24% who say they've helped on that front.

42% of voters say Trump is on track to be one of the worst presidents ever, while 19% say he's headed toward being one of the best.

Independents are notably sour. Only 34% approve of his job performance, and 52% say the country is worse off than a year ago.

On immigration, voters are more supportive of Trump's goals than of how they're being carried out. Half back deportations of people in the country without legal status and give him decent marks on the southern border, but 61%—including 71% of independents—say ICE has "gone too far," and 63% disapprove of how the agency is doing its job.

Trump says the results are bogus, reports the Guardian. "Something has to be done about Fake Polls!" he wrote. "They are truly OUT OF CONTROL. We have the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country, we have the Strongest Border in History, nobody has ever done a job like I have done, and they have me in the low 40s."