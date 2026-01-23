Most Stocks Fall, Especially Intel's

The majority of stocks on Wall Street fell, the AP reports, as Intel weighed on the market after tumbling 17%. The chip company reported better results for the end of 2025 than analysts expected. But investors focused instead on its forecast for the first three months of this year, which fell short of Wall Street's expectations. Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner said shortages of supplies are affecting the entire industry, and Intel expects available supply to hit a bottom early this year before improving in the spring and beyond. CEO Lip-Bu Tan highlighted the company's opportunities created by the artificial-intelligence era.





Capital One Financial sank 7.6% after reporting a weaker profit for the end of 2025 than analysts expected. It also said it was buying Brex, which helps businesses issue corporate credit cards, for $5.15 billion in cash and stock. On the winning side of the market was CSX, which climbed 2.4% even though the railroad reported a weaker profit than analysts expected. Some analysts highlighted the company's forecast for how much more operating profit it expects to retain from each $1 of revenue during 2026. Clorox gained 1.1% after saying it was buying the maker of Purell, GOJO Industries, for $2.25 billion in cash.